Madhya Pradesh: 2286 Applications Received Under Deemed Assessment Scheme

Indore: 2286 Applications Received Under Deemed Assessment Scheme |

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Swatantra Kumar Singh, Commissioner Commercial Tax, has said that the state government brought Deemed Assessment schemefor disposal of pending cases of Petrol, Diesel and CNG on February 2 this year. But till now only 2286 applications have been received out of 8k pending cases. He urged tax consultants to motivate their stakeholders to take advantage of the scheme and provide their cooperation in submitting the maximum number of applications by due date.

The state government has issued a notification on February 7 for simple and easy disposal of assessment of pending cases for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23. The last date of filing of the application is June 2024. With the aim of benefiting maximum dealers of the state in this scheme and due to less than expected number of applications received in the scheme, a video conferencing meeting was organised by MPTLBA and CTPA with the Commercial Tax Department on Wednesday.

Commissioner Commercial Tax Swatantra Kumar Singh presided over the meeting. Addressing a large number of CAs, advocates and tax consultants from across the state, who joined online in the meeting, Commissioner Singh said that the scheme is presented by the state government with the aim of making tax assessment process simple and easy.

Under which tax assessment of taxpayers can be accepted as modified by submitting the application by attaching desired documents in the prescribed format. Singh said that if you are facing any practical problem or receiving applications at the departmental level, then inform our officials, every problem would be solved quickly.

Narayan Mishra, Additional Commissioner said that, we have full faith in the efficiency of all tax consultants of the state. With the help of tax consultants, applications for remaining cases will be submitted by due date. Manoj Kumar Choubey, Additional Commissioner said that the deemed scheme is brought only for 2021-22 and 2022-23, under which all cases will be resolved easily and simply. In the present situation, the number of applications received is unexpected and quite less. Dharampal Sharma, Additional Commissioner also said that out of all applications that have come, the number of dealers is only 800, which is again very less.