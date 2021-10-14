Madhya Pradesh: 21,000 students feature in B.Ed counselling common merit list

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 21,000 students have featured in the common merit list released by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for admission to the B.Ed programme. Besides, the DHE also released the common merit list of 801 students for admission to the M.Ed courses.

The students whose names figured in the list were found eligible for admission and will be allocated seats in colleges they mentioned, priority-wise, during online registration. Despite three rounds of centralised online admission counselling, seats in B.Ed and M.Ed colleges were still vacant. As a result, the DHE had granted an additional round of counselling.

Online registrations for the additional round were done from October 3 to 8. The DHE, on Wednesday, released the list of students who were found eligible for the teachers’ education courses.

A closer look at the admission data revealed that nearly 20 per cent of the seats are vacant in B.Ed colleges in the city and 53 per cent are vacant in the M.Ed colleges here.

There are a total of 3,400 seats in 32 colleges offering the B.Ed programme in the city. Of these 3,400 seats, 660 seats are still vacant which are to be filled through an additional round of counselling. Besides, there are a total of 350 seats in six colleges which offer M.Ed courses in the city. Of these, a total of 186 seats are still lying vacant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:16 AM IST