Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:54 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 2,100 saplings planted on grazing land

On Sunday, hundreds of people various villages under the leadership of Meghnagar branch of Sant Nirankari Mandal participated in massive plantation.
FP News Service
plantation

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Nirankari Mandal Sant Nirankari Foundation New Delhi planted 2,100 saplings on 5 hectares of grazing land in village Mauda of Meghnagar block.

On Sunday, hundreds of people various villages under the leadership of Meghnagar branch of Sant Nirankari Mandal participated in massive plantation.

Zonal in-charge RS Nagpal, who reached village from Indore to participate in this event of plantation, told that Sant Nirankari Mission is an international spiritual organisation. In more than 200 places of the country including Meghnagar, a programme of sapling plantation was organised

Meghnagar branch Mukhiya Vardichandra Panchal, Mangal Singh Damare, Raichandra of Karwad branch and others participated in the plantation.

A committee has been constituted to nurture the plants for the next three years.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:54 AM IST
