Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:48 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Collector plants saplings in Tulja Bhawani Mata Temple

More than 100 saplings of Neem, Acacia, Peepal, Paras Peepal, Banyan, Mango, Pomegranate among others were planted the programme.
FP News Service
Plantation

Agar /Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Awadhesh Sharma planted saplings on Maa Tulja Bhawani Mata Mandir Gufabarda Hill under the Ankur program on Saturday. He planted peepal saplings and appealed to the locals to do the same.

More than 100 saplings of Neem, Acacia, Peepal, Paras Peepal, Banyan, Mango, Pomegranate among others were planted the programme. SDM Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi, deputy forest divisional officer Ankit Jamod, project officer urban development agency S Kumar, journalists and others planted saplings.

Forest Department plans to develop Maa Tulja Bhawani Mata Mandir area as a Biodiversity Park with, medicinal, flowering, fruit bearing and local species of plants.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:48 AM IST
