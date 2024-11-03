 Madhya Pradesh: ₹ 21 Crore Approved For Road Development In Khandwa
Madhya Pradesh: ₹ 21 Crore Approved For Road Development In Khandwa

The initiative will replace existing asphalt roads with durable concrete surfaces, addressing long-standing issues of potholes, especially during the rainy season.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: ₹ 21 Crore Approved For Road Development In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa Municipal Corporation is set to undergo significant improvements in its road infrastructure, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Mayor Amrita Yadav. Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has approved a substantial fund of Rs 21 crore for the construction of concrete roads, marking a pivotal step in enhancing the transportation network.

The initiative will replace existing asphalt roads with durable concrete surfaces, addressing long-standing issues of potholes, especially during the rainy season. This change is expected to provide much-needed relief to residents who have faced difficulties due to poor road conditions. The approval for the funding came during minister Vijayvargiya's visit to Khandwa for the inauguration of a swimming pool.

The mayor submitted a request for the road construction funds, which was positively received, leading to the allocation. The funds will be utilised for constructing concrete roads on three main routes: From Medical Square in front of the District Hospital to the station, passing through key locations like Maharana Pratap Chowk and Ghantaghar, for Rs 6 crore.

From Shivaji Chowk to Gidwani Market and Jalebi Chowk behind the Municipal Corporation also costs Rs 6 crore. A route from Rameshwar Railway Bridge to Bada Bam, including Makhanlal Chaturvedi Statue and Teen Bridge, at an additional Rs 6 crore.

Alongside the road construction, there will be enhancements to intersections, road furniture, public transport facilities and the establishment of a public convenience center, funded with an additional Rs 5 crore.

The mayor has expressed her gratitude to both the Chief Minister and Urban admin minister for their support. She emphasised that these developments are part of a broader commitment to improving urban infrastructure. The Mayor's proactive approach has also included beautification projects, such as the enhancement of Padam Kund.

