 Madhya Pradesh: 7.5-Years Pre-Ayurved BAMS Degrees Course After Class 10 From 2025; Students Will Have To Study Sanskrit In 10+2
Ayurved Gurukulam to be opened

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 7.5-Years Pre-Ayurved BAMS Degrees Course After Class 10 From 2025; Students Will Have To Study Sanskrit In 10+2 | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has introduced 7.5-years pre-Ayurved NEET course after Class 10 in country. It will be implemented from 2025. The union government has issued gazette notification in this regard. The course will include two years of pre-Ayurved, 4.5 years of BAMS course and rotator internship of one year.

Students completing 15 years of their age will have to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. They will have to pursue Sanskrit, English and a language with biology, physics and chemistry in Ayurved Gurukulam institutes. Fifty per cent marks is qualifying criteria to take admission in Ayurved Gurukulam.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesman of Ayush doctors Association, said, “ After two-year pre-Ayurved course, they will appear for NEET for BAMS course of 4.5 years. In this new course, Sanskrit language will be used for Ayurved research in the country. During 10+2, students will study biology with Sanskrit. Ayurved Gurukulam will be opened across India. Currently, there are 552 Ayurved colleges in country.”

