Madhya Pradesh: 205 couples tie the knot under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana in Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): As many 205 couples entered into wedlock during a mass marriage programme organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana here at Sailana janpad panchayat of Ratlam district. Public representative and the official here, provided the material to the newly-wed couples as per government instructions.

Besides, public representatives also blessed the newlywed couples.

The entire ceremony was completed by the Gayatri Parivaar according to rules and regulations. Chief executive officer of district panchayat Jamuna Bhide attended the programme and blessed the bride and groom.

Ratlam district panchayat president Lala Bai, Sailana janpad president Kailashibai Charel, former MLA Sangeeta Charel, MP representative Dr Vijay Charel, Narayan Maida and others were present.

The programme took place under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Manish Jain.

In her address, former MLA Sangeeta Charel said that Shivraj Mama who is running many schemes for poor Dalit backward class people, recently started the Ladli Yojana for women.

The benefit of such schemes should reach the last person in the social line, that is why 258 group couples got married yesterday in Bajna block of our Sailana Assembly and today 205 couples are getting married here in Sailana block.

The successful organisation of the programme was done by Dinesh Baroth and the vote of thanks was given by Govardhan Lal Malviya, chief executive officer, Sailana janpad panchayat.