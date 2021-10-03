Madhya Pradesh: 20% seats lying vacant in 32 B.Ed colleges in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 20 per cent seats are lying vacant in colleges offering B.Ed course in the city even as Department of Higher Education opened window for registrations in the additional round of centralised online admission counselling on Sunday.

A closer look at the list revealed that 2740 seats out of two 3400 seats in 32 colleges in the city are filled.

Merely 660 are available for admission in the city colleges.

While only one seat is unoccupied in Akshay Academy, five seats are empty in New Era College and six each in Cambridge International College and Gyanodaya College.

There are nine colleges in the city which have less than 10 seats vacant.

These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, released list of vacancies at B.Ed colleges across the state for the additional round of counselling.

The website revealed that 11,103 seats are lying vacant in 662 B.Ed colleges in the state.

After three rounds of counseling failed to fill all the seats, the colleges had appealed DHE to grant two additional rounds for admissions. DHE had granted only one additional round, registration of which started on Sunday.

The registration window will remain open till October 8.

Students who did not get seat in three rounds of counselling should register themselves and select nine colleges priority wise. They will also be required to get their documents verified at help centres set up by DHE from October 4 to October 9.

DHE will release common merit list on October 11. The final merit list and allotment letters will be released on October 19. Students will be required to pay 50 per cent of course fee online for confirmation of admission from October 21 to October 25.

Remaining 50 per cent of the student will have to pay when colleges will resume classes.

