Madhya Pradesh: Indore police nabs two placing IPL betting in Banganga area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police on Saturday arrested two, one operator and teacher of a private school in Indore, while running IPL betting in Banganga are. The accused kept on threatening to defame police if they arrest him.

Dish antenna including mobile, laptop and TV has also been seized from the accused. Police have registered a case of betting against the accused and the matter is under investigation.

According to SI Swaraj Dabi, the arrested accused Ankit Jaiswal (55) and Vicky alias Ujjwal Jain (26) were betting in their own house in front of Kiran Public School located in Vrindavan Colony. The school operator was betting on the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super King.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:31 PM IST