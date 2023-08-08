Madhya Pradesh: 20 Hurt As BusBus Overturns In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: 20 Hurt As Bus Overturns In Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty passengers were injured after a bus travelling from Indore to Hoshangabad overturned in Dewas on Monday, Kantaphod police said.

According to information, accident took place near Kalapatha village after driver lost control over the wheels. All the injured were taken to Kannod hospital.

Locals claimed that sharp turn at the spot could have led to the mishap. In the past too, several mishaps have been reported at the place.

Preliminary investigation revealed that bus driver tried to avoid a dumper coming from the opposite side but lost control over the wheels.