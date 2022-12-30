Madhya Pradesh: 2 youths die as milk van hits 2-wheelers in Morena

Picture for representation

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were killed when a milk van hit their two-wheeler on the Ambah-Morena road. Immediately after the accident, the family members of the bikers and villagers blocked traffic on the road for four hours, the police said on Friday.

The officials of the police and those of the district administration pacified the crowd. Then, they lifted the road blockade.

The police have begun to search for the vehicle. According to reports, GirrajSakhbar, a resident of Mehraki Gaon area under the Ambah police station, along with his friend Deepu Sakhbar, a resident of Nayapura, went to the house of a relative.

When they were returning, a milk van hit their bike on the Ambah road. Girraj died on the spot, and an injured Deepu was rushed to a health centre in Ambah from where he was referred to Gwalior, but he died on the way.

Immediately after the incident, the family members and villagers blocked traffic on the Ambah-Morena road.

On getting information, a legislator from Dimni, Ravindra Singh Tomar, rushed to the spot. A police team, along with the officials of the district, also reached and pacified the crowd. Tomar said that the government would give Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the youths.

Tomar further announced that a sum of Rs 21,000 each would be given to the next of kin of the youths.

