Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed, 10 injured in car-MUV collision Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and 10 injured in a head-on collision between a car and a multi utility vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said.

Two people traveling in the car died instantly when their vehicle collided with the MUV with 10 occupants, all of whom sustained injuries. The incident took place at Viral village under Oon police station of the district.

In charge of Oon police station, Sunita Mujalde said such was the impact of the collision that both vehicles were severely damaged, with the bodies of the car's occupants getting entangled in the crushed metal interiors.

She added that a case has been registered and probe was underway.