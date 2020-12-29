Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, one injured in road accident

Anjad: A couple was killed while one person was seriously injured after a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle near Talwada village close to Anjad village of Barwani district.

Deceased has been identified as Dawal Singh Dawar, 62, and his wife Kamla Bai, both residents of Sangi Kheda, Talwad Bujurg village. Dawar’s daughter-in-law Geetabai sustained serious injuries and currently undergoing treatment at Barwani district hospital.

Villagers who took the trio to the hospital in 108 Ambulance informed that the trio was on the motorcycle when a car hit them from the front.

Dawal and his wife Kamal Bai were declared dead at a hospital on arrival, while Geetabai undergoing treatment there. Investigation officer Onkar Salve informed that the trio heading towards their native place from Unn Segaon village when a car MP10/ CA7483 hit them. So far, police seized the car and registered a case against the driver who is still out of police reach.