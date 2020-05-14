8 labourers dead, 50 injured in road accident while on their way to Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, eight labourers and around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday night.
According to news agency ANI, the injured labourers have been shifted to a district hospital. All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.
On the other hand, Six migrant workers were killed and many injured after a speeding bus ran over them while they were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, reported news agency ANI.
The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, SSP Abhishek Yadav told PTI. The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)