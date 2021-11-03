Madhya Pradesh: 2 held with fake notes of Rs 24L

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, two persons were arrested with counterfeit currency of Rs 24 lakh denomination.

Khargone police also seized equipment worth Rs 7 lakh from the residence of the accused duo.

After receiving tip, Kasrawad police station in-charge inspector Varun Tiwari and his team installed pickets on the road and launched a search operation in Harsidh Colony.

The team spotted a white car heading towards Kasrawad. The vehicle bearing registeration number of Gujarat- GJ06-BT0804 was stopped.

The two passengers on board were identified as Azhar Miya, 30, and Mohammad Salim, 49, residents of Vadodara.

When asked they told different reasons for travelling to MP.

After searching their car 12 bundles of fake curreny of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized.

Police produced them before the court, from where they were sent to the police custody.

Based on the information provided by the accused the cops raided their units in Vadodara, Gujarat and seized equipment used for printing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:44 PM IST