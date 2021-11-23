Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old boy commits suicide after ordering poison online; NSA will be imposed on company, says collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has lodged a complaint against Amazon India during a public hearing of Indore collector after his son committed suicide by consuming online ordered poison.

Complainant Ranjit’s 18-year-old son ended his life three months ago. The deceased, Aditya was a fruit seller.

According to Ranjit, his son had ordered four packets of poison from Amazon on July 22. Rajit has the booking and the order number of the product. On July 29, the health condition of Aditya deteriorated and he was admitted to Choithram hospital. He died on July 30.

Ranjit further said that a packet of poison was found in the house while they were going to the hospital. It was clarified how much poison he had consumed.

If Aditya had gone to buy poison from any medical or other shop in Indore, he would not have got it, but Amazon made it easily available, Ranjit added.

Ranjit has made a request to Collector Manish Singh to shut down the Amazon website and app. The collector has, however, said that the matter would be investigated. If Amazon is found guilty, then action would be taken against the concerned people under the National Security Act (NSA).

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:53 PM IST