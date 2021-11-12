Madhya Pradesh: 110 students of derecognised law college to be shifted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 110 students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College, which was disrecognised by Department of Higher Education (DHE), will be shifted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to other law colleges.

“We received around 110 applications from students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College for transferring them to other law colleges,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

While releasing the details of vacant seats in other affiliated colleges, the university had lately asked the students of disrecognized to obtain no-objection certificate from their preferred colleges so that the transfer process can done.

In the first phase, about two dozen students are to be transferred.

As per information, as many as 206 seats were vacant in 12 law colleges in session 2019-20 and 194 seats were vacant in 13 law colleges in session 2020-21.

Students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College can be shifted on these vacant posts.

Highlighting various irregularities, DHE had withdrawn recognition to Guru Gobind Singh Law College on August 13. The following day, DAVV disaffiliated the college citing the withdrawal of recognition by the DHE.

These decisions have sent students of Guru Gobind Singh College into a tizzy. But the university made it clear that Guru Gobind Singh College students' career would not be left in the lurch.

The university had announced plans of transferring them to other law colleges.

About a fortnight ago, the university had issued a list of colleges which are having vacancies.

The colleges with vacancies are located in Indore, Khargone, Dhar, Burhanpur, Mhow and Khandwa. DAVV said that students can directly contact these colleges for seeking NOC.

The college in which they are seeking admission will have to give NOC in the name of the university. Along with this, they will have to give an undertaking that the final decision of the matter under consideration will be valid in compliance with the instructions of the government and Bar Council of India. Tiwari said that the entire transfer process is being done only on the instructions of the government.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 01:02 AM IST