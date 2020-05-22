Madhya Pradesh: 11 pairs of mail, express trains to pass through Ratlam railway station from June 1

Ratlam: As Western Railway will resume operations 11 pairs of mail and express trains will pass through Ratlam railway station from June 1.

Running of these trains was stopped following lockdown announcement from March 22. Western Railway has announced total 12 pair trains to be operated through Ratlam rail division from June 1 which included one pair of train between Udaipur- Hazrat Nizamuddin (02963/02964) which will pass through Chittaurgarh of Ratlam rail division while remaining 11 mail and express trains pairs will pass through Ratlam railway station.

Trains which will pass through Ratlam railway station are: 02903/02904 Golden Temple Mail, 02925/02926 Paschim Express, 02955/02956 Mumbai Central -Jaipur Express, 09165/09166/09167 09168 Sabarmati Express, 09041/09042 Bandra Terminus-Gazipur Express, 02947/02948 Ahmedabad- Patna Azimabad express, 09037/09038/09039/09040 Awadh Express, 02917/02918 Ahmedabad- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gujrat Sampark Kranti Express and 02283/02284 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Duranto Express.

Railway press release said that timings of these trains, stoppages of the trains and composition of coaches will remain same as was before the Lockdown except the general coaches will be converted into sitting reservation coach.

Reservation for these trains has started on line and also at the selected reservation counters of important railway stations in the Ratlam rail division.

Railway press release added only confirm ticket holders will be allowed to enter the platform and to travel in the train. Railway press release informed that passengers undertaking travelling will have to follow guidelines issued and will have to reach at the railway station platform 90 minutes before the train's departure.

Railway press also informed that from May 22, limited number of reservation counters have commenced work for the facility of the passengers at the important railway stations of the Ratlam rail division which are: two counter at Ratlam station, one counter at Indore, 2 counter at Ujjain, one counter at Chittaurgarh, one counter at Dahod, one counter at Nagda.

Only ticket reservation work will be carried out at these counters and no ticket cancellation work will take place as the period of getting refund is already extended to six months period. Timings of reservation at these counters will be 10 am to 5 pm.