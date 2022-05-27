Madhya Pradesh: 105 grooms to be taken out in a procession on Sunday in Pithampur

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): A procession of 105 bridegrooms will leave the Jai Nagar Community Hall and reach the wedding venue located at Nutan Nagar where they will tie the nuptial knot with their partners under the CM Kanyadan Yojana on Sunday, May 29. All the rituals of marriage will be supervised by the members of the Gayatri Parivar who will also recite the Gayatri Mantra on this occasion.

This is the first time in the history of the Pithampur industrial area that such a grand wedding event is being organised by the municipality with the cooperation of the district administration.

Local MLA Nina Vikram Verma, Municipal chief Kavita Vaishnav MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav are involved in the arrangements for the ceremony.

Given the scorching heat, the ceremony has been kept in the evening and two domes measuring 32 thousand square feet are being built to accommodate around 15,000 guests that are expected to attend the mass marriage.

On Wednesday evening, Mayor Vaishnav and MLA Neena Verma discussed the arrangements with the in-charges of various committees and thereafter informed the journalists about the arrangements.

An amount of Rs 11,000 will be given to each bride. Additionally, industrialists, public representatives and social organisations have come forward to give 51 household items to each bride. These include a gas cylinder and burner, a Godrej wardrobe, table fan, dressing table, dresses for the bridegroom, sofa set, watch, mangal sutra, silver anklet, costing around Rs 1.5 lakh

Sanjay Vaishnav told that apart from Prabhuram Chaudhary, Minister in charge of the wedding ceremony, Industries Minister Rajvardhan Dattigaon, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Culture Minister Usha Thakur, district BJP president Rajiv Yadav, general secretary Prakash Dhakad will attend the programme and MLA Neena Verma will preside over. He told that the reception will be accompanied by a musical event conducted by a party from Ahmedabad. Vaishnav added that the marriage ceremony will take place according to customs and the bridegrooms will travel in three vehicles.

Read Also Pithampur: Encroachments demolished in city