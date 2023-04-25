Madhya Pradesh: 101 criminals held in 7-hr-long combing patrolling by Dhar police

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police arrested 101 permanent warrantees, including two against whom police had announced rewards, from different parts of the district during combing patrolling on Sunday night, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Devendra Patidar. ASP Patidar said police arrested, Raju, 35, from Kakadwa village. Carrying Rs 10,000 reward, he had been absconding for long. A 32 bore country-made pistol and cartridges were seized from him. The police also took action against those involved in sale and transportation of illegal liquor.

7-hr-long combing, patrolling

After seven-hour-long combing and patrolling, complete data was called from the entire district by SP Manoj Kumar Singh. SP Singh said that the police force gathered at police station at 9 pm on Sunday and the combing patrolling started from 10 pm. During patrolling, a total of 63 police teams raided different places and arrested as many 101 permanent warrantees. Along with registering 56 cases related to illegal liquor, 13 accused roaming around with illegal weapons were also arrested. The patrolling continued till 5 am on Monday.

Raids on illegal liquor den

ASP Patidar said that after combing patrolling, police team raided crude liquor manufacturing base in Dhamnod police station area in the morning. About 125 policemen along with SDOP Rahul Khare and police team from three police stations raided the crude liquor manufacturing unit at Booti Nala area and recovered 150 drums of Mahua Laha. Police raid continued for more than four hours. Police arrested one Dinesh Bantu from the spot, who informed police about his accomplices.

Bookie arrested

Cybercrime branch in-charge Dinesh Sharma said that acting on a tip-off, police raided an online betting den in Susari village under Kukshi police station and arrested bookie Dinesh Sisodia. The accused was betting on the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders through mobile and laptop. Police recovered a laptop, 13 mobiles and other equipment along with diaries. Cash of Rs 20,350 were seized from the accused's room. Bookie Sisodia is a resident of Rajgarh area and he used to travel daily from Rajgarh to Kukshi for betting.