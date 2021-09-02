Madhya Pradesh: 10% more vaccinated in August than in July

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Along with vaccinating 100 per cent of the targeted population with the first dose of vaccine, city officials also vaccinated 10 per cent more people in August than the target achieved in July. As many as 38.06 lakh doses have been administered in the city till August 31 out of whom over 7.06 lakh people were vaccinated in the month of August while it was 7.25 lakh in July.

The number of people vaccinated in August was the second-highest since vaccination started, while August also saw the lowest number of Covid cases in a month.

The highest number of people vaccinated in a month was in June, when over 12 lakh people were vaccinated out of whom over 6 lakh people were inoculated in a week of the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 1.0 between June 21 and June 30. A record was also made to vaccinate the highest number of people in a day in the country, that is, 2.25 lakh people on June 21.

‘Focus now on second dose’

‘We’re leading in vaccinating people across the state and also among cities with over one million population as we’ve vaccinated 100 per cent of the targeted population with at least the first dose. Now, we’re focusing on vaccinating people with the second dose as early as possible’

Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer

Vax 7 days/week at govt hospitals

Aiming to complete the target of vaccination at the earliest opportunity, director, National Health Mission (Immunization) Dr Santosh Shukla directed the officials to administer vaccines for all days in a week

‘Vaccination will be done every day at government hospitals, medical colleges, and health centres. Earlier, vaccination drives were conducted for four days in a week, while vaccination for pregnant women was scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays,’ health officials said

Over 8,000 pregnant women vaccinated

Over 8,000 pregnant women have taken the jab to protect them and their babies against Covid-19 till August 31. The health department has been targeting inoculation of over 45,000 pregnant women

Indore Municipal Corporation also distributed prizes through lucky draws for pregnant women on Wednesday. Babita Vijay won the first prize of a refrigerator, while Sunita Chouhan got a microwave as second prize

Vax target over 1 lakh at over 300 centres

The health department has planned to vaccinate 1 lakh people only with the first and second doses of Covishield on Tuesday

The officials said they would continue to run the drive as they have received a fresh lot of Covishield from the department

‘People will have to book the online slot for getting the jab and a few can be vaccinated on spot with leftover doses after 4 pm,’ Dr Gupta said.

