Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 10 dengue cases detected in Indore on Sat, tally for year reaches 122

PTI
Dengue Mosquito

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dengue tally in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for this year reached 122 after 10 cases were detected on Saturday, officials said.

They added that efforts were on to prevent the spread of dengue, especially due to a gradual rise in numbers here over the past 10 days.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Pavan Kumar Sharma said officials have been directed to launch a massive campaign to spot and destroy the breeding grounds of larvae of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

"We will also ensure dengue test reports are provided to the citizens on the same day of sample collection for treatment to start at the earliest," he said.

Only one person has died here of dengue since January this year, officials said.

