e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 1 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Narmadapuram

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and several sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a truck from behind near Shobhapur village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

There were around 41 passengers travelling in the bus and the accident reportedly occurred due to dense fog in the area.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured passengers were brought to Sohagpur Hospital by ambulance and other means, and they were admitted to different hospitals in the district.

Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "One passenger died on the spot while 12 passengers were admitted to pipariya hospital, and six passengers were referred to Narmadapuram District Hospital." Further details are awaited. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger comes before school bus in Narmadapuram, driver shoots video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Narmadapuram

Indore: Two NRIs hospitalised, one discharged, other under treatment  

Indore: Two NRIs hospitalised, one discharged, other under treatment  

Madhya Pradesh: 69 candidates in fray for Sardarpur, Rajgarh municipal council polls

Madhya Pradesh: 69 candidates in fray for Sardarpur, Rajgarh municipal council polls

Dual citizenship: Centre looking into plea, says Jaishankar

Dual citizenship: Centre looking into plea, says Jaishankar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress announces list of candidates for local bodies’ poll

Madhya Pradesh: Congress announces list of candidates for local bodies’ poll