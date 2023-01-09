Madhya Pradesh: Tiger comes before school bus in Narmadapuram, driver shoots video

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger came in front of a school bus in a non-descript village of Narmadapuram on Monday. At first, students were struck with fear but later they enjoyed watching the tiger. The bus driver made the video of tiger which went viral on social media.

Sources said that it was near village Nibhora that the tiger came in front of a school bus carrying school children. For a few seconds, students were struck with awe but as soon as they overcome fear, they loved watching the feline and started to talk about it. In between, the bus driver made the video of tiger which came on road and stayed there for two minutes. In the video, the tiger is also seen trying to cross the fence on the other side of the road. On failing to cross over, it returned to the other side of the road and disappeared in dense jungles. The school children were overwhelmed to have a chance to watch a tiger in the open and they narrated the saga to everyone in their homes.

It is learnt that Sohagpur residents often find pug marks of tigers in the fields. The farmers have also informed the forest team in this regard.

Satpura Tiger Reserve deputy director Sandeep Phelog said that the tiger territory is between Nibhora village and Parsapani village. It is often seen roaming in this area. So far, the tiger had not attacked any human being. But there have been instance when news of attack on cattle has poured in.