Madhya Pradeesh: Labour died working in Grasim Industries

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The relatives of Grasim factory worker, who died during duty hour, created ruckus at Birlagram police station on Monday demanding Rs five lakh compensations to the wife of the deceased and a job to kin.

The deceased, Sunil Joshi, 44, a resident of Prakashnagar Nagda, had died while working in the spinning department of the industry staples fibre division on late Friday night.

As per the initial investigation, the doctors expressed the possibility of a cardiac arrest but they were waiting for the autopsy report for the exact reason for the death.

However, the daughters of the deceased have alleged that their father died due to gas leak in the plant. Sunil was on night shift working at Spinning Machine No. 9 when he passed away.

Grasim has assured financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the wife of the deceased and a job to a dependent.

Investigating officer of Nagda police station RK Singawat said that the cause of death will be clear only after the Post Mortem report is out. On behalf of the management, vice president Sudhir Kumar Singh, assistant vice president Vinod Kumar Mishra, chief security officer Anil Nikal, manager Adit Arora, Dr Surendra Meena and others were present.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:54 AM IST