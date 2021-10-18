Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders complain against Nath for maligning Lokayukta

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders filed complaint against former chief minister Kamal Nath for raising question against Lokayukta with state chief electoral officer here on Monday.

In the ensuing by-elections, Congress and BJP are trying to corner each other on different issues.

State BJP general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani told media on Monday that Nath made adverse remarks on Lokayukta while addressing a public rally in Prathvipur on Sunday.

“For development of Bundelkhand region, ample amount (of money) was given, projects were made. But where is the development? Where has the money gone? Anyone can tell. When Congress will form government in 2023, we will establish original Lokayukta. Not the fake Lokayukta whose reins are in the hands of government. The chain for selection of Lokayukta will begin from lawyers, teachers and doctors,” Nath had said at the election rally in Prathvipur.

According to Sabnani, the appointment of Lokayukta is as per parliamentary procedure. But the comment of ex-CM is misleading. It creates disbelief about Lokayukta organisation, he added.

The complaint also states that Nath had warned police and government employees and said they were favouring government.

Meanwhile, state urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur has appealed to Election Commission to ban Nath’s election rallies and lodge complaint against him for violating model code of conduct.

