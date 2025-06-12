Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new video has come to light in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, showing his bedroom just before he left for Shillong.

The video was recorded inside Raja's own house. In the background, the sounds of people crying can also be heard.

Check out the video below :

The room, located on the second floor of his home, appears to be decorated for the newly wed couple's wedding night. It was reportedly his bedroom after marriage, which still remains decorated.

In the video, red balloons and ribbons can be seen hanging on the walls. On the wall behind the bed, the words "I Love You" are written, surrounded by heart-shaped balloons.

The visuals now raise serious questions—while everything was set up for love and celebration, was the wife already planning something else in her mind?

The emotional video adds a new layer to the investigation, showing a glimpse of Raja's personal life shortly before the shocking incident.

This chilling case has shocked the country — from a newlywed honeymoon to claims of betrayal and murder, the mystery continues to unfold. Raja Raghuvanshi had recently married Sonam on May 11, and the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20.

But what was meant to be a romantic getaway ended in tragedy when Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge. His wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others have since been arrested for his murder.