Lokayukta Nabs BRC Taking ₹80k Bribe For School Recognition Renewal In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, special police establishment, Indore caught a Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) of the district education department red-handed on Tuesday evening while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for renewing the recognition of a private school.

According to officials, the complainant, Ramvilas Gurjar, director of The St. Peter’s Convent Higher Secondary School, Nagin Nagar had approached Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay stating that Neeraj Garg, BRC of Indore City-1, was demanding Rs 80,000 for renewal of the school’s recognition.

During verification, Garg directed Gurjar to hand over Rs 50,000 to Kamal Singh Virji, his neighbour and an employee of Oasis School. Gurjar delivered the money to him on Monday. It was then decided that the remaining Rs 30,000 would be paid to Garg the next day.

Initially, Virji did not know that the money was for bribe, but after realising, he approached the Lokayukta officials and assisted them in nabbing Garg.

On Tuesday, the Lokayukta trap team led by DSP Sunil Kumar Talan accompanied the complainant to Kalani Square, where Gurjar handed over the remaining bribe amount to Garg. Immediately after the exchange, the Lokayukta team caught Garg red-handed with the bribe money.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.