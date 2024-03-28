Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP & Maharashtra Police Meet To Tighten Up Security Ahead Of

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police forces from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have ramped up their preparations.

A border meeting held in Chopra, a village bordering the two states, focused on strategies to arrest absconding individuals with warrants, curb illegal activities, and enhance border security.

Led by Barwani SP Puneet Gahlod and Jalgaon SP Dr Shri Maheshwari Reddy, officials discussed plans for effective border checking. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil, Patidar, and Kavita Merkar, along with other police personnel, emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to maintain law and order during the elections.

During the meeting, measures were also discussed to prevent illegal activities such as arms, liquor, and drug smuggling. Border check posts were set up at Umarti and Gairughati, adjacent to police stations Varla and Chopra Rural, to monitor and control such activities effectively.

Furthermore, police forces were deployed in border villages and public areas to identify and take action against individuals causing disruptions in the electoral process. Special teams were formed to serve arrest warrants issued by courts and to maintain vigilance over individuals with criminal tendencies.

SPs from Barwani and Jalgaon also visited border check posts to assess the situation and held meetings with the local community, urging them to refrain from illegal activities, especially illegal firearms manufacturing.

In the lead-up to the elections, strict vehicle checking measures have been implemented to prevent smuggling activities. The police have urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour or activities to the relevant authorities.

As the election date approaches, the police are committed to ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process by maintaining strict vigilance and coordination between the two states.