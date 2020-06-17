Lockdown effect: Now, Beware of cyber security, says ADGP Varun Kapoor in DAVV webinar

Indore: A webinar on “cyber security issues trending during COVID-19” was organised by the School Of Commerce, DAVV on Wednesday in the presence of 373 people, including dignitaries.
Head of SOC, Dr Preeti Singh welcomed the chief guest, ADGP Varun Kapoor and Guest of Honour Prof Durgesh Mishra. Programme co-ordinator, Dr Sona Kanungo coordinated the session and Dr Durgesh Mishra provided the technical zoom support connecting 373 participants online.
ADGP Varun Kapoor said the Corona pandemic and the imposed lockdown has led to more people to be confined at home with many more hours to spend online each day and increasingly relying on the Internet to access services.
“The dangers of cyber-crime have been there for many years, but the increase in the percentage of the population connected to the Internet and the time spent online, combined with the sense of confinement and the anxiety and fear generated from the lockdown, have provided more opportunities for cybercriminals to take advantage of the situation and make more money or create disruption”, ADGP Kapoor added.
He also said although the risk of being attacked will remain, some mitigation measures may help users and employers. For the users, it is recommended to be very vigilant about phishing emails and websites, practice good cyber hygiene, use only trusted wi-fi networks and consider adopting a password manager to help to avoid using the same password for multiple websites. Companies must provide the employees with appropriate courses to enhance their cyber-security knowledge.
