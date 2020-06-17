Lockdown effect: Now, Beware of cyber security, says ADGP Varun Kapoor in DAVV webinar

Indore: A webinar on “cyber security issues trending during COVID-19” was organised by the School Of Commerce, DAVV on Wednesday in the presence of 373 people, including dignitaries.

Head of SOC, Dr Preeti Singh welcomed the chief guest, ADGP Varun Kapoor and Guest of Honour Prof Durgesh Mishra. Programme co-ordinator, Dr Sona Kanungo coordinated the session and Dr Durgesh Mishra provided the technical zoom support connecting 373 participants online.

ADGP Varun Kapoor said the Corona pandemic and the imposed lockdown has led to more people to be confined at home with many more hours to spend online each day and increasingly relying on the Internet to access services.