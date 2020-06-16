Indore: Conman posed as a bank official, dupes transport company owner of Rs 3.75 lakhs

Indore: A transport company owner was allegedly duped of Rs 3.75 lakhs by a conman who posed as a bank official, in Vijay Nagar area. Interestingly, the victim went to Vijay Nagar police station to lodge a complaint just after he came to know about the incident but the police didn’t lodge an FIR and give him a receipt on his written complaint. Eventually, the transport company owner had to lodge a complaint with DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra after which the police started investigating the case.
Vijay Nagar resident Sunil Tiwari runs a transport company with name Surya Logistics in the city. He had transferred Rs 3950 to one of his drivers but there was some technical error due to which the amount was deducted from his bank account but it was not credited in his driver’s account. He then searched the Axis Bank’s customer care number on Google and when he found a number, which he believed was the customer care number, he made a phone call to report the matter.
Tiwari told the Free Press over the phone that inadvertently he had made a phone call to a fraudster and not to the bank’s customer care. The receiver assured him help in getting a refund. Later, he sent a link to the complainant's mobile number. After that, the conman took his bank details and he stole Rs 3.75 lakh from Tiwari's bank account in eight instalments.
After seeing the messages, he reached the bank to block his bank account after which he approached Vijay Nagar police station where a police officer took his written complaint and gave him a copy with the stamp of the police station. He again reached the bank but they informed that they will be able to process further only after an FIR. Finally, he had to reach the DIG office and lodge a complaint with DIG.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)