Indore: Conman posed as a bank official, dupes transport company owner of Rs 3.75 lakhs

Indore: A transport company owner was allegedly duped of Rs 3.75 lakhs by a conman who posed as a bank official, in Vijay Nagar area. Interestingly, the victim went to Vijay Nagar police station to lodge a complaint just after he came to know about the incident but the police didn’t lodge an FIR and give him a receipt on his written complaint. Eventually, the transport company owner had to lodge a complaint with DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra after which the police started investigating the case.

Vijay Nagar resident Sunil Tiwari runs a transport company with name Surya Logistics in the city. He had transferred Rs 3950 to one of his drivers but there was some technical error due to which the amount was deducted from his bank account but it was not credited in his driver’s account. He then searched the Axis Bank’s customer care number on Google and when he found a number, which he believed was the customer care number, he made a phone call to report the matter.