Lockdown 4.0: No 'clear sky' about flight operations from Indore

Indore: What Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted about resuming flights in the country from May 25 has added wings to the willing fliers. However, there is no "clear sky" about resuming flight operations as the city is under Red Zone.

The tweet of MOS (Independent Charge) Puri, posted on Wednesday at 4.57 pm, has created a great amount of cheer among fliers stranded since March 25. Since then, the domestic and international flights are grounded. However, the in the absence of a clear picture from the airlines about re-rolling out the flight operation, the passengers are skeptical.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said since the tweet was posted in evening, thus the airlines could not get the time to chalk out their plan, Also, They are waiting for the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) yet to be released by Ministry of Civil Aviation, as per the tweet of the Puri. Sources said that Indigo, Vistara, Air Asia and Air India’s top sells officials were clueless till Wednesday night and waiting for release of SOP and accordingly they will fix the fare and destinations.

As far as the matter of resuming flight operation from the city is concerned, an officer of Airport Authority of India (AAI) told Free Pressthat SOP will clear the picture, but at present there are very few changes of re-rolling the flight operation from the city as it falls under Red-Zone Category of COVID-19 pandemic. There are chances that flights may operate from June 1.

Meanwhile, MP Shankar Lalwani also spoke to Minister Puri following his tweet and asked him to re-start flights from the city also for Mumbai, New Delhi Bangluru and Chennai. Puri assured to look in to the matter.

15 US passengers stranded in city

Senior Travel Agents of the State Jose said if flight operations begin from May 25, it will be very beneficial for stranded passengers. He said about 15 international passengers of the city, who have to fly to Chicago from New Delhi on May 27, are stranded in the city. If the flights from May 25, it will be helpful for other passengers also.

Tweet of Puri

“Domestic civil aviation operation will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operation from May 25. SOP for passengers movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA.GoI.”