Indore: 7 medical store owners booked for violating DM’s order of certifying medical slip

Seven medical store owners in western part of the city were booked by the police for violating DM’s order on Wednesday. The medical owners have to give a slip with the name of medicine, date and time of selling the medicines but they didn’t do so.

According to the police, after DM’s order, the police stations have also instructed medical store owners of their jurisdiction to follow the instructions. On Wednesday, 7 medical store owners were booked under section 188 of the IPC for not following the instruction.

Juni Indore police booked the owner of Prakash Medical store Ravindra Singh, Pandhrinath police booked Momin Khan of Sai Medical Store near Machchi Bazaar Square. Malharganj police station staff booked Sudhir of Ambika Medical Store, Ibrahim Ali of Azad Medical Store in Sadar Bazaar, Surendra Nagar of Shriji Medical store in Aerodrome area, Mohammad Shadab of MS Medical Store in Chandan Nagar and Nitin Vishwakarma of Sanwariya Medical Store in Rajendra Nagar were booked by the police for violating DM’s order.