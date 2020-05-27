Lockdown 4.0 in Indore: No unlocking of cinemas, schools, gyms in June

Indore: Here is bad news for mall, cinema and gym-goers. The doors of these establishments will not be uunlocked even in June. Choithram fruits and green vegetable mandi will also be closed at least till june-end, for now. However, select private offices would be allowed to re-open with 33% strength.

After re-opening offices of the state government, corporation, boards and other local bodies from Wednesday, the district administrating is planning for next level before the end of lockdown 4 on May 31.

District Magistrate and Collector, Manish Singh, made it clear here on Wednesday that lockdown and curfew would continue with conditions. Singh stated there is no reason to think that lockdown has been lifted completely. "If we reopen everything, there will be a sudden spurt in the number of cases while we have limited number of hospital beds," he said.

What will open

-Select private sector offices with 33% staff strength for 7 days beginning June 1

-After 7 days, there will be gap of 7 days and the situation will be assessed

-Sports complexes can be reopened for players sans spectators

-Shops may reopen with odd-even number markings

Elective surgeries are allowed.

What will not reopen

*Choithram fruits and vegetable Mandi

*Malls, Cinemas, gyms and schools.

FIR will be lodged if people found to organise parties

In the backdrop of incidents in a village of Sanwer and Mahant Complex of Malharganj, Singh said if people are found to organise parties, we will lodge FIRs against them under The Epidemic Disease Act. There is provision of 1 year’s imprisonment in the Act.