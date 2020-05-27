Indore: Corona suspects flee with family, police on alert

A grocer, with shop at Mhow market, along with his family went missing after his father, who also runs a grocery shop in Pithampur, tested positive for Corona on Wednesday morning.

The grocer’s father was admitted to a Red Zone hospital 3 days back and is undergoing treatment. His samples were taken 2 days back after the doctors treating him suspected that he could corona positive. As soon as his report came positive on Wednesday morning his contact history was traced and it was found that he is from Mhow market area and his son runs a grocery shop in Mhow. Immediately police was informed but before they could reach their house in Mhow, the Corona patient's other family members fled.

Neighbours told the police and health officials that the family might have gone to Pithampur where they have another house. The police and health teams rushed to their house in Pithampur, but they could not be found. Their shops and houses have been sealed by police.

Meanwhile, five more persons tested positive in Mhow today. Two of them are from Gonda Basti 2 hour from Duniya Pura and one is from Nai Guradiya village. Both the areas were sealed.