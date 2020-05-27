Indore: Strong will power helps sub-inspector stand victorious of COVID-19

Indore

Sub-inspector of Indore police, Anand Vasunia from Raoji Bazaar police station, who was detected COVID-19 positive while being on duty, returned home victoriously after defeating the disease. He was shifted in the ICU of a city hospital and his strong willpower helped him defeat the deadly virus.

The senior police officials also boosted his morale during his treatment due to which he can return to home after being cured. So far, 8 policemen from Raoji Bazaar police station have been discharged and 6 of them have rejoined their duty again.

45-year-old SI Vasunia told Free Press that on May 2, he suddenly experienced fever while on duty in the field. Earlier he was deployed for duty at 27 different COVID-19 hotspot to help the healthcare workers get the samples of the people and sending them to hospital.

The moment he was tested COVID-19 positive, the senior police officials immediately rushed him to Vishesh Hospital. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he could not even speak for many days. On worsening condition, he was rushed to two other hospitals as well. Finally, he was admitted in Choithram Hospital where Dr Gaurav Gupta's team brought his health condition in normal situation.

Vasunia said that I stood victorious only by my will power. Keeping strong willpower, I started moving towards recovery and now I am completely fine. He said that IG Vivek Sharma, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and other officials were in constant touch with him and boosted his morale. “I am very happy to meet my children and wife after defeating the deadly virus. Special thank to CSP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agarwal for his utmost support. Moreover, he also boosted my moral, Vasunia said.

‘He is a hardworking policeman’, says CSP

CSP Agrawal said that SI Vasunia is a hardworking officer. He was deployed at many COVID-19 hotspot from where he got infected . The officials were also keeping an eye on his health. Along with Vasunia, head constable Jamsingh, head constable Ramprakash, constable Mukesh Lonare, constable Ashish and constable Shyam Swaroop from Raoji Bazaar police station have also defeated the disease and have all returned on duty. It is said that two policemen named head constable Kishore Khedekar and constable Dinesh Golane are still undergoing treatment in a city hospital.