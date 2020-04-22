Coronavirus in Mumbai: Social distancing and hygiene only ways to defeat virus, says BMC

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) categorised the containment zones of the city in three colour codes: Red, orange and green.
As positive cases in the city soared, so the idea of colour codes was introduced to determine what kind of containment measures can be taken in 817 containment zones. ‘Red zone’ tag is designated for the congested pockets, this zone demands strict lockdown.
Orange zones are slightly congested pockets. Area tagged as ‘green zone’ is marked safe and manageable, but still social distancing has to be maintained. "Currently, there are around 90 red zones across the city.
If there are around five cases in a building, then it is declared as containment zone. But if there are more than 15 positive cases in a building then it is declared as red zone. The need for the colour coding is required to identify the area which is in danger and needs immediate focus.
In red zone, our medical health officers go door to door to screen each and every person of the building or chawl," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner in BMC.
According to another civic official, "Change is also recorded in the colour code zones with the number of positive patients turning into negative and vice versa."
When asked if BMC found any similar pattern in different zones, the official replied, "Today, I took a review of Dharavi, 56,000 families are currently residing there and it has got more than 10,000 toilet seats available in the area. Some of the buildings also have independent toilets in their flats.
So it is more about the number of positive cases popping up in a particular area than any other factor, for example, if there are more than 15 patients in a hospital, then it is also in red zone. So there is no similarity as such, but wherever proper safety measures are not taken, that particular area has seen rise in number of positive cases.
So the reasons for an increase in number of cases are pretty simple - not maintaining social distancing, no personal hygiene, non-usage of mask or safety gears - are the main causes behind people getting infected.
