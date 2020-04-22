Coronavirus in Mumbai: Social distancing and hygiene only ways to defeat virus, says BMC

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) categorised the containment zones of the city in three colour codes: Red, orange and green.

As positive cases in the city soared, so the idea of colour codes was introduced to determine what kind of containment measures can be taken in 817 containment zones. ‘Red zone’ tag is designated for the congested pockets, this zone demands strict lockdown.

Orange zones are slightly congested pockets. Area tagged as ‘green zone’ is marked safe and manageable, but still social distancing has to be maintained. "Currently, there are around 90 red zones across the city.

If there are around five cases in a building, then it is declared as containment zone. But if there are more than 15 positive cases in a building then it is declared as red zone. The need for the colour coding is required to identify the area which is in danger and needs immediate focus.