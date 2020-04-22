Coronavirus in Mumbai: SRL Diagnostics’ mobile van to collect samples for COVID-19 testing from doorstep

Mumbai: In an effort to speed up testing in the containment zones of Mumbai city, SRL Diagnostics, one of India’s leading diagnostics chain has deployed Mobile Testing Van for COVID-19 in & around the hotspots of Mumbai. The Van was first spotted in a residential society at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli- East.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Regional COO – South, West, Central India and International business, SRL Diagnostics said “Mobile-testing facility is being used to fast-track sample collection for COVID-19 testing. Using this mechanism we would save time and energy of both patients and our phlebotomists. The vehicle can be taken to any part of the city without much difficulty& thereby also ensures easy access for COVID-19 testing. This is in continuation to our efforts to provide ease of testing for patients”

SRL Diagnostics is the first private lab to offer the mobile van concept in Mumbai, post receiving approval from the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai).The mobile van will be stationed temporarily at select locations between 9 AM to 6 PM for sample collection. The sample collection for the BPL category will be done absolutely free basis their Ayushman Bharat ID Card along with other required documents.