Liquor worth Rs 19 lakh being ferried to Bhopal seized in Indore

Indore: Crime branch seized liquor worth Rs 19 lakh being ferried to Bhopal on Bypass Road in Rau area on Friday. The truck was seized. The driver told the police he was unaware about the consigner and consignee. The accused has been handed over to Rau police station and his accomplices are being searched.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team and Rau police station team was deployed at the check point near Gol Chowraha. The team stopped a Maharashtra truck. The driver Ali, alias Ashik Mansuri, could not furnish documents pertaining to the consignment.

The team recovered 720 boxes containing country made liquor. The seized liquor is worth Rs 19,00000.

Trucker Ali told the police that a driver Rafiq from Barwani had told him to fetch the truck to Bhopal. Ali said he was unaware about the goods loaded in the vehicle. A Barwah sticker (Khargone) was found and the police are looking for the liquor sender and the truck owner.