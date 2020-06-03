Indore: Girl raped on marriage pretext, youth scares her of making video viral

A 21-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth on the pretext of marriage in Banganga area. The accused was blackmailing the victim by saying that he would make the rape video viral and in turn raped her several times. The accused has been arrested.

Banganga police station in charge Indramani Patel said the girl had lodged a complaint that the accused met her a few months ago when she befriended him. The accused later promised to marry her and raped her.

The victim said she was shocked when she came to know that he was married. She also said when she confronted him with the truth, he accused her of dire consequences. She kept quiet fearing that said he would make the video viral but she later told her parents and finally lodged a complaint at Banganga police station on Tuesday. Patel said that a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Married woman raped

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth of her locality in Pardeshipura area. The accused raped her after threatening of killing her children and husband. He also threatened to implicate her husband by planting some illegal items at his shop. The accused raped her many times. She didn’t reveal the matter to anyone as she was terrified. Somehow she mustered courage and informed her husband and later to the police. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused who couldn’t be arrested till filing of the report.