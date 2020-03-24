Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 24 March

Evaluation over but 1.25 lakh answer scripts haven't reached DAVV amid coronavirus outbreak

Even though Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has stopped academic work due to coronavirus scare, scrutiny of answer books is going on unabated.

So far, evaluation of the answer sheets of the UG final has been completed. About 1.25 lakh copies have been evaluated, but the same have not be sent back to evaluation centre.

“The teachers who took the copies to their homes for evaluation are scared of moving around due to coronavirus spread,” said a university official.

UG final year exams for courses viz BA, BCom and BSc had commenced on March 3. So far exams for 5-6 papers for each course have been held and answer books , which are about 1.25 lakh in numbers, have been evaluated. The exams have not been conducted since March 19, but the answer copies were distributed from the lead colleges for evaluation.

The evaluation is over but bringing the copies back to the lead colleges is a big challenge. Most teachers live in remote areas who around 15 km to lead colleges located in Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani. Fearing coronavirus infection, the teachers are reluctant to leave their houses. As lead colleges informed the university about the problem, the latter asked the former to send vehicles to teachers for collection of answer books.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they want to declare results of UG final year in April, much before the counseling for PG courses start.

Indore lockdown till March 25

*May be extended till March 31 if required: Divisional Commissioner

*Essential services will remain open as usual

*Rapid Response team and Call Centre to be set up