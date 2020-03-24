Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 24 March

Evaluation over but 1.25 lakh answer scripts haven't reached DAVV amid coronavirus outbreak
Even though Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has stopped academic work due to coronavirus scare, scrutiny of answer books is going on unabated.
So far, evaluation of the answer sheets of the UG final has been completed. About 1.25 lakh copies have been evaluated, but the same have not be sent back to evaluation centre.
“The teachers who took the copies to their homes for evaluation are scared of moving around due to coronavirus spread,” said a university official.
UG final year exams for courses viz BA, BCom and BSc had commenced on March 3. So far exams for 5-6 papers for each course have been held and answer books , which are about 1.25 lakh in numbers, have been evaluated. The exams have not been conducted since March 19, but the answer copies were distributed from the lead colleges for evaluation.
The evaluation is over but bringing the copies back to the lead colleges is a big challenge. Most teachers live in remote areas who around 15 km to lead colleges located in Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani. Fearing coronavirus infection, the teachers are reluctant to leave their houses. As lead colleges informed the university about the problem, the latter asked the former to send vehicles to teachers for collection of answer books.
Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they want to declare results of UG final year in April, much before the counseling for PG courses start.
Indore lockdown till March 25
*May be extended till March 31 if required: Divisional Commissioner
*Essential services will remain open as usual
*Rapid Response team and Call Centre to be set up
Divisional Commissioner, Akaksh Tripathi, said the ‘LockDown’ in the district on Monday morning with immediate effect will continue till March 25. He said, if needed, it may be extended till March 31. However, the essential services will remain open, but traffic movement to and from the district will remain suspended.
Meanwhile, Collector and District Magistrate Lokesh Kumar Jatav released an order which said the lockdown will continue till Wednesday. Instructions have been made to form a rapid response team to prevent corona infection. A call centre will be set up where the affected can give information regarding the disease and can also get necessary help for treatment.
A crucial meeting was held at the office of Divisional Commissioner Tripathi on Monday morning, which was presided over by Tripathi. The meeting was attended by Collector Jatav, Dean of Medical College, Dr. Jyoti Bindal, Dr. PS Thakur, Suprintendent MYH, Deputy Commissioner of Transport Sanjay Soni, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sandeep Soni and other concerned officials were present.
After the meeting, it was decided that the lockdown was the need of the hour in the larger perspective of public health. Necessary arrangements should be made to ensure that the people did not gather in one place.
200 booked for violating DM’s order
Around 200 persons were booked on Monday for violating district magistrate’s order during Janata Curfew. MG Road police station staff has booked about 150 people who gathered at Rajbad Chowk during Janata Curfew and tried to put others life in risk while Pardeshipura police station staff booked 40-50 people under section 188 of the IPC for violating DM’s order by reaching Patnipura Square during Janta Curfew. CSP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyay said that the video which went viral and CCTVs installed around the spot are being examined to identity the accused.
Registration of 12 two wheelers were cancelled while the licence of 4 vehivles were cancelled.
Earlier, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav had instructed police and RTO to take action against them. Jatav has expressed deep resentment over the incident of crowd gathering during the Janata curfew in the two locations in the city on Sunday. He had asked Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police and Regional Transport Officer Indore to ensure legal action against law violators.
It was stated that information on those who had violated the public curfew would be identified by the video that went viral. RTOs, then would be instructed to process their vehicle number identification. If the person does not have any previous record, then action will be taken to revoke their driving license. But if any previous record is found, then action will be taken against him under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. The Collector has clearly said that no one will be allowed to play with the health of the citizens while presenting the irresponsibility.
Govt earmarks more space for isolation
Overseeing the increasing number of suspected patients, District Health Department has decided to increase the number of beds for keeping patients in isolation. For the same, the department has decided to use the empty area of MTH's buidling.
Department was also looking for a private hospital building but it couldn't be finalised due to feasibility issues.
According to Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Praveen Jadia, “As per the directions of senior officials, we have been making empty and unused area of MTH buidling as isolation centre which will be of about 100-bed.”
Similarly, department is also taking Sewakunj Hospital for the same purpose with which number of beds in various hospitals would be increased.
Private Hospitals should reserve 25 pc beds for COVID-19 patients
CMHO on Monday ordered all the private hospitals to reserve 25 percent of their bed for COVID-19 patients. Similarly, they will also have to keep their 25 percent ICU beds ready for the situation.
“Participation of all is required in controlling the situation. We have directed private hospitals to reserve 25-pc of beds. At present, 18 private hospitals have been authorized for the same but we will take services of all the hospitals i.e. about 172 in number and we will get approximately 1000 bed for the same,” Dr Jadia added.
He also directed the hospitals to run separate OPDs for cough and cold patients so that routine patients don’t come to the special screening centre at MRTB.
Pvt Hospitals can’t deny admitting suspected patients
After getting complaints of private hospitals for returning patients of suspected patients COVID-19 or of flu, administration has directed hospitals for not sending patients to government hospitals and to give treatment there only.
