Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 18 March

All sample reports have tested negative

It’s good news for Indoreans amid scare of COVID-19 that all the sample reports sent for testing have been tested negative. However, one more suspected patient was found on Wednesday, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital and has been kept in isolation. His samples will be sent on Thursday.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia, as many as 18 samples were sent from Indore and all the samples were tested negative, including the sample report of the patient who had returned from France via Dubai, four days ago.

“No new samples were sent for testing on Wednesday and those 167 persons, list provided by health department, who have recently travelled from affected countries have been contacted and kept on home isolation,” he said.

Dr Jadia also added that a 73-year-old suspected patient was found on Wednesday who had returned from Dubai, ten days ago.

“A 73-year-old patient contacted us after which sent him to MRTB Hospital for screening. Although he had returned from Dubai, ten days ago, he had generated symptoms of cough and flu after which we suggested him to get admitted,” Dr Jadia said.

The patient was not willing to get admitted to MRTB Hospital and the department contacted him to get admitted in any of the 18 private hospitals, authorized for keeping COVID-19 suspected patients in isolation. Finally he gave in and reached Medanta Hospital.

Naruka informed officials about the suspected patient

Along with a local doctor, former IMC speaker Ajay Singh Naruka contacted nodal officer of IDSP Dr Santosh Sisodiya about the patient and asked them to keep him under observation.

“After learning about the patient, I asked the health officials to keep him under observation and also to screen those who came in his contact. The doctor, where he reached initially, also sanitized his clinic,” Naruka added.

Sources said that the suspected patient had left for his house after screening in MRTB Hospital but health officials reached his house to get him admitted in the evening.