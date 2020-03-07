Latest coronavirus news in India: Two more samples tested negative in Indore, 63-year-old US citizen’s sample sent for test

Indore: District health department officials took a sigh of relief on Saturday when sample reports of two suspected patients of coronavirus, who returned from Italy, were found negative.

However, the department has sent samples of a 63-year-old lady, resident of USA, for testing and kept her isolated in Bombay Hospital.

According to officials, the USA resident had come to Mhow for attending some function and was admitted to Bombay Hospital on Friday after suffering from cough and cold.

“Her samples were initially sent on Friday but were returned from the lab as USA was not in the list of nations whose samples were been taken. Earlier, it was directed that people returning from USA should be kept isolated but there was no directions for sample collection. Now, new directions have come saying that samples of suspected patients coming from USA should be taken,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He also added that sample reports of the two 23-year-old girls who returned from Italy on March 5 and 6, tested negative. They were kept in isolation ward at MY Hospital.

According to Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, “We have provided symptom based treatment to both the patients. One of the girls was discharged on Saturday morning and other will be discharged soon.”

With this, as many as 11 samples of suspected patients of coronavirus were sent and 10 were tested negative and one report is pending.

Health Department says no to biometric attendance till March 31

Along with cautioning people to avoid mass gatherings, health department has also directed the officials to keep biometric attendance off till March 31 and to mark the attendance manually in a register.