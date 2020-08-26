Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on August 2

10 more discharged, 198 under treatment in Mandsaur

As many 10 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 got discharged from the hospital after they were recovered from the disease. Doctors at the COVID Care Centres informed that all the patients before allowing them to got their respective places will be kept at the Ayurveda Hospital for two days, where doctors there brief them how to maintain social distancing and daily routine.

Mandsaur so far recorded 817 novel coronavirus cases in the district. With 607 recoveries and 12 deaths, district currently have 198 active cases undergoing treatment at different COVID Care centres. Their condition said to be stable.

District health department still waiting for the test report of 241 samples.

10 more test positive in Guna, tally 254

In Guna district, 10 more COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday after report of 123 samples came from Gwalior. With this total number of cases in the district raised to 254. Out of which 143 patients got discharged from the hosital after they recovered while eight sccumbed to disease while undergoing treatment.

Officials here in Guna informed that the total recovery rate in the district raised to 59 per cent. In last few days, district recorded increase in recovery rate by 10 per cent.

Cases in Thandla rises to 130

In Thandla village of Jhabua district, total number of COVID-19 cases raised to 130 with four deaths so far. With increasing number of cases with every passing day, situation in the village turning from bad to worse. At present some of the patients undergoing treatment at Jhabua situated COVID Care Centre, while some are undergoing treatment at Indore. With people hardly following the social distancing norms, many localities in the village turning into the hotspot.

2 more patients found in Gadhwani

Two more persons tested positive of COVID-19 here in Gandhwani village of Dhar district.

Tehsildar Sunil Kurwarey informed that both the patients shifted to Manawar situated COVID Care Centre, where their condition said to be stable. Administrative team immeidately rushed to the spot and declared areas as containment zone to contain further spread of the disease.