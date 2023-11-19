Last Date To Fill Application For Civil Judge Exam Is Dec 18 | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Online applications have been invited for recruitment to the post of civil judge in Madhya Pradesh. The last date to fill online application form is December 18.

The exam will probably be conducted on January 14. President of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholiya said that Madhya Pradesh High Court Jabalpur has issued advertisement for the conduct of judge junior section (entry level) recruitment examination- 2022.

The age of the candidates applying for appointment to the post of Civil Judge should be at least 21 years as on 01/01/2024 and the maximum age should not be more than 35 years. For disabled persons and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the maximum age will be 38 years instead of 35.

He added that the candidate wishing to be appointed to the post of Civil Judge Junior Division should be a citizen of India. The candidate should not be disqualified by any law.

The candidate should have a Bachelor of Law degree from a college recognised by the Bar Council of India.

The candidate should have three years of advocacy experience or an extraordinary law graduate with excellent academic career in five/three year law course who has passed all the examinations in the first attempt and in any semester/year without appearing in supplementary examination or without ATKT.

Must have secured at least 70 per cent marks in aggregate in case of candidates belonging to General Category or Other Backward Class and at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate in case of candidates belonging to reserved category (Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe).

