Lakhs of citizens facing horrors of ‘independent’ India': Kelkar

FP NEWS SERVICE

Ujjain

The British only partitioned India, but we tried to erase the memory of India in the process of becoming independent. Lakhs of citizens are facing the horrors of independent India, but the rest of India has nothing to do with those Indians. Indians continued to celebrate independence and lakhs of people were killed and women raped. The government did not tael any steps to re-settle the large number of people who migrated to India at the time of partition.

These views were expressed by Bharatiya Raksha Manch’s national organising secretary Surykant Kelkar on the opening day of a three-day lecture series here on Friday evening. Highlighting the painful aspects of the last 7 years of independence, Kelkar spoke on many unexplored aspects. The programme was organised by Hum Hindustani at the auditorium of the MP Institute of Social Science Research at Bharatpuri.

Kelkar said that no one saved the people killed in Direct Action Day . The government and the rest of India were immersed in the celebration of independence while women were raped and either died or continued to suffer. In fact, even after so many years, we do not have a sense of Indianness and we do not know the painful incidents of partition. He said that 1.5 crore people reached India at that time but no one hugged them here. The 1942 movement was started without preparation and after the independence of 1947, the government started functioning without preparation.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, newly-elected mayor MukeshTatwal also attended the programme. Om Jain, president of MP Pharmacy Council was the special guest. Social worker Abhay Marathe was awarded 'Hum Hindustani Ratna Samman' for writing biography on revolutionaries. Sanjay Gyani conducted the proceedings. Head of the organisation RG Pathak welcomed the guests. Dr Jaya Mishra presented the information of the organisation.

PrakharShrivastava, a New Delhi-based journalist, will present his lecture on the topic “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s views on Hindutva and Muslim appeasement” on Saturday