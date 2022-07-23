Ujjain : City children perform brilliantly in CBSE Class 10 - 12 examinations

FP NEWS SERVICE (PIC-6)

Ujjain

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the much-awaited 10th and 12th examination results on Friday. The 12th result was first released in Ujjain coming under the Ajmer region and 10th results were also declared at 2 pm. This time due to Covid-19, the CBSE took the examination in two parts and declared the result on the basis of its average. The children of Ujjain performed brilliantly.

GYAN SAGAR GIRLS ACADEMY

81 students pass in first division in Class X

Continuing the legacy of educational excellence, students of Gyan Sagar Girls Academy, got meritorious results in Class X exam. Aditi R Sharma got 98.2%, Tanishka Singh Rathore 97.4% and Pranamya Sharma 95%. A total of 99 students appeared in the exam out of which 81 students got first division and 85 students got distinction in various subjects.

100% result of Class XII

The school got 100% result in Class XII exam. RajeshwariAnjana (commerce) secured 96.4%, Sunidhi Badera (commerce) 94.2% and PrachiTavse (science) 94%. A total of 84 students had appeared in the Class XII exam out of which 79 students got first division and 78 students got distinction in various subjects. Sunidhi Badera of commerce stream scored 100/100 in accountancy and Rajeshwari Anjana of commerce stream scored 100/100 in physical education.

Result of XII Board 2022: total students appeared-97, first division-87, distinction-48, 90% and above-07, 80% and above-32 and 70% and above-24.

AARYA EXCELS

Aarya Chandel, a student of Stanford International School, Ujjain secured the first position in the school by securing 95.6% marks. For this success and achievement, along with concentration and hard work, she gave credit to her school teachers and her parents. In the past also, Aarya had won laurels for her achievements. She was selected in the National Talent Examination (NTSE) Stage-1 and 2 examinations conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training on 14 February 2021.

GYAN SAGAR CO-ED TOO soars high

A total of 139 students appeared for the exam, 16 students passed with 90% and above, 33 students obtained 80% to 89.9%, 68 students secured distinction (75% and above) and 121 students secured first division. Naitik Singh scored 96.6%, Sushrut Singh Thakur 95.8% and Anushka Sharma-95.2%. Naitik Singh in science, Sushrut Singh Thakur in social science and Anushka Sharma in maths obtained 100/100 scores.

STUDENT OF AKSHAT INT AGAIN TOPS IN HUMANITIES

A student of Akshat International School for the third consecutive time has scored the highest marks in Ujjain district in the humanities stream in Class XII result. Tanishka Shrivastava scored 97% and Poonam Anjana scored 100 out of 100 in Psychology. Tanishka scored 99 out of 100 in political science , Ashmi Tiwari 93%, Lekhraj Anjana 90%, Bhoomishree Panwar 89%, ShrutiSoni 88%, Ridhi Wadhwani 88%, in science stream Akshat Pandya secured 86%, Akshir Bhavasar 86%, Abhyudaya Ingle 86%, Nitish Dodiya 85%, in commerce stream Somya Chawhan 87%, Vaishnavi Pandya 85%, Mandvi Singh Baghel 82% and Vidh iDubey 82% and brought laurel to the school. Further, the AIS students of Class –X have also proved themselves by scoring good marks. School topper Yati Chopra 91%, Aaditya Batri 90%, Meet Parmar 90%, Saisha Sharma 86%, Parv Agarwal 83% and NaitikYadav 83% and brought laurels to the school.

ALOK INT SCHOOL achieves 100% result

The students of Alok International School have outshone in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations. The result of both 10th and 12th (1st batch) examination was 100%.

Expressing happiness over the success of the students, chairman of the school, Alok Vashisht said that this success was achieved due to the online Classes taken at the time of corona epidemic and later regular Classes, Class tests and group study.

KV STUDENTS FARE WELL

Who says government schools do not provide good education. Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) children have given excellent results in 10th and 12th. Many children have brought laurels to KV by securing more than 90 percentile. Pushpraj Pant, a Class 12 student, scored 92.4%. Pant scored 95-95 marks in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Pushpraj Pant told that he studied for four to six hours. Now he wants to become a cyber expert by taking IP. Himanshu Sharma scored 90 percentile. He scored 97 out of 100 in IP. Harsh Sharma secured 84% marks.