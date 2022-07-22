Ujjain: Illegal part of bookie Jayesh Ahuja’s three-storey building at Shastri Nagar razed

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) demolished the illegal portion of the infamous bookie Jayesh Ahuja's house here on Thursday.

When the UMC team along with the police reached Ahuja's house located in Shastri Nagar for demolition, some influential persons of the Sindhi community reached the spot to stop the action. However, the officers did not listen to anyone and broke the illegal construction up to ten feet with the help of hammers and machines. The team had also selected Ahuja's house located in Govardhandham Nagar for action, but his brother Sumit stopped the action through an advocate.

The local media was constantly raising the matter about the double standards adopted by the administration as the houses of notorious bookies Ravi Pamnani and Pappu Rai were demolished swiftly, but there was no action on the properties of other bookies. Thus eight days after the arrest of Jayesh a demolition notice was issued to him on Wednesday and as no reply was not received this action was taken on Thursday.

A QRF team was also deployed along with the police personnel of Kharakuan, Central Kotwali and Neelganga stations to demolish the three-storey house located on Shastri Nagar main road of notorious bookie Jayesh Ahuja. Building officer Liladhar Doraya said that Jayesh Ahuja had encroached up to 10 feet, which had been demolished. This construction was illegal. Dauraya said that information about Ahuja’s house located in Govardhandham Nagar has also been received. Action will be taken on that too, he said.

Probationer IPS officer Vinod Kumar Meena told that Jayesh was caught doing speculative business only last week. Since he had built the house with black money, it is being demolished under the anti-mafia campaign.

Jayesh’s brother Sumit along with his counsel seen arguing with the building officer | FP PHOTOS

BROTHER OPPOSES PROCEEDINGS/ (PIC-4)

Meanwhile, on receipt of the notice issued on illegal construction in the house at Govardhandham Nagar, Jayesh’s brother Sumit Ahuja reached the spot along with his lawyer Abhikit Sahu and opposed the proceedings stating that the house was owned by him. Sumit is a dairy businessman and says that he broke his relations with Jayesh years ago. Sumit said that he built the house with his earnings from the dairy business. He is not related to Jayesh, even then the administration is intent on demolishing his house too, he complained.

TENANTS TO SUFFER

More than a dozen students and other persons are faced with difficulty due to the demolition. Jayesh had made 12 rooms on three floors of the house. Students and employed people are among his tenants. On receiving the notice on Wednesday, these persons were told that a portion of 10 feet would be demolished, including the stairs. In this situation, the tenants living in the eight rooms on the upper floor are worried about how they will live there. It is also difficult to shift in this rainy season, said Jitendra Rathore, a resident of Shujalpur who is a tenant.