Kukshi: Gas agency manager robed of Rs 3.05 lakh

Kukshi: Baghel Gas Agency manager Sushil Kumar Gupta was robbed inside the bank on Wednesday morning, when he visited there to deposit Rs 3, 05,957 in the agency’s bank account.

Gupta reached State Bank of India, Anand Ganj Mandi Branch at 10.30 am. He kept his bag on a bench beside and was completing the formalities when an unidentified person took the bag and fled. Gupta immediately informed his superiors at the agency and the police. Police have been trying to identify the man with help of CCTV footage.

Agency owner and city council president Mukam Singh Kirade said criminals have become bolder in the Congress government. “Police have been unable to solve any of the previous cases this month,” he added.