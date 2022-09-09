Khetia: Youth dies due to lack of snakebite treatment

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from Khetia village in Barwani district staged a protest at the primary health centre after the death of one Anil Panwar, who was bitten by a snake while working at the agriculture field on Friday.

According to information, after the incident, Anil was taken to the Khetia PHC for treatment, from where he was referred to Pansemal after preliminary treatment. At Pansemal, doctors asked that he be taken to some other place for treatment. Anil died on the way to Khetia.

As soon as news of Anil’s death reached the village, his relatives and villagers rushed to the PHC and staged a protest. Following the directives of district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SDO Anshu Jwala, tehsildar Rakesh Sastia, and additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal reached the PHC and discussed with the aggrieved villagers.

People said that even though snakebite antidote was available at the PHC, it was not given to Anil. Timely administration of the antidote could have saved Anil. Villagers submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar demanding action against the culprits.

